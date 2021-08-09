Covid-19 vaccination campaign: Over 6 lakh people vaccinated on 2nd day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 10:12 am

On the second day of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign, some 6,47,772 people have been vaccinated.

A total of 37,18,040 people have been vaccinated in the country in two days of the campaign, according to a press release by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sent around 10.30 pm on Sunday.

According to DGHS, on Sunday, 4, 18,237 people received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and 2,29,535 received the Moderna vaccine.

On the second day, 2, 28,777 men and 1, 89,460 women received the Sinopharm vaccine while 1,25,689 men and 1,03,846 women received the Moderna vaccine.

A mass vaccination campaign started from Saturday across the country at the union level with a target to vaccinate 32 lakh people in six days.

On the second day, the vaccination campaign ran in the city corporation areas and the areas missed on the first day.

Sinopharm vaccines are administered at the village level and Moderna vaccines in the city areas.

However, more vaccines have been given than the target in two days.

According to the DGHS's plan, vaccination activities will continue on 9 August in remote and hard-to-reach areas.

In the Rohingya camps located in Cox's Bazar, vaccines will be administered on 10-12 August under the campaign where people aged 55 years or older will be vaccinated.

