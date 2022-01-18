Covid-19 spike: CU bans rallies, mass gatherings, programmes

The University of Chittagong has imposed a ban on holding rallies, cultural programmes and mass gatherings on the campus, effective from Tuesday (18 January) as daily Covid cases and test positivity are on the rise.



However, all classes, exams and official activities will continue following health guidelines, said a release issued on Tuesday, signed by CU Registrar (acting) Professor SM Monirul Hasan.



The university authority took the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections among teachers, students, officials and their families, the notice added.



According to the circular, as daily Covid cases are on the rise in the university campus and adjacent areas, the university administration has banned all kinds of rallies, cultural programmes and mass gatherings until further notice.



Other than important official necessities, former students of the university and outsiders are discouraged from entering the campus.



Teachers, students, officials and employees were asked to wear masks and follow health guidelines while joining classes and offices, it adds.



Different departments and institutes of the university are taking examinations and classes. Besides, students are also staying at residential halls and hostels on the campus.

