Covid-19 mass vaccination drive: Over 54 lakh people get second dose

More than 54 lakh people received their second dose of Covid jab under mass vaccination drive.

As the government's target of vaccinating 78 lakh people could not be met in one day, the vaccination drive will continue on Saturday, said a press release.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), over 78 lakh people received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under mass vaccination campaign on 28 and 29 September marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The second dose was given on Thursday at the same centres from which the first dose was given.

Covid-19 vaccine was also given in 129 wards of two city corporations of the capital, setting up temporary vaccination centres in each ward.

Lieutenant Colonel Golam Mostafa Sarwar, deputy chief health officer of Dhaka North City Corporation told The Business Standard, "Around 54,000 people received the first dose in 54 centres of Dhaka North City Corporation. If everyone does not get the vaccine as per the target on Thursday, the second dose will be given on Saturday as well."

Abu Naser, public relations officer of Dhaka South City Corporation, said a number of 28,702 persons will get the second dose in 75 centres.

Those who would not take the second dose on Thursday will be able to receive it anytime next week at 5 Urban Primary Health Care Centre, or Mahanagar General Hospital and Shishu Hospital under the city corporation.

The health minister said on Thursday that people of the country will be given about 80 lakh vaccines as the second dose on Thursday and Saturday. In addition to the common people, immunisation activities for school students will continue as usual.