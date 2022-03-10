Covid-19 affected every SDG pillar: Citizen's Platform

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 02:40 pm

Related News

Covid-19 affected every SDG pillar: Citizen's Platform

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 02:40 pm
Covid-19 affected every SDG pillar: Citizen&#039;s Platform

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected every Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) pillar, almost all indicators and posed a multitude of challenges for the vulnerable, the Citizen's Platform for SDGs has observed.

According to a recent Centre for Policy Dialogue study, the impact of the Covid-19 health crisis - that evolved into a global humanitarian and socio-economic catastrophe - ranged from "medium" (57% of indicators) to "high severity" (43% of indicators) in Bangladesh. No indicator experienced impact of "low" severity.

The report was published at a virtual dialogue on Thursday and Debapriya Bhattacharya, convenor of the Citizen's Platform and distinguished fellow of CPD, presented the keynote speech titled "Covid-19 Impact on SDGs-The Index".

He said the report was prepared to assess Covid-19's impact on SDGs in Bangladesh from perspectives of the vulnerable population and articulate policy outlooks to align recovery efforts with SDGs to "build back better".

The triple blow - economic, social and health issues - of the deadly virus has threatened to roll back decades of SDG progress in Bangladesh and created more hurdles for subsequent delivery. As a result, vulnerable groups have been exposed to disproportionate hardships.

As per the study, the economy was the most affected pillar exposed to highest impact intensity with effects manifesting in the short term (within a year post 2nd wave) and perceived to channel high-level challenges to the disadvantaged group. 
The social pillar also had a high negative impact manifesting in medium-term but posed the largest impact on disadvantaged groups.

Meanwhile, the governance pillar manifested relatively low impact intensity in the short term (within 1 year). Although the environment pillar bore the lowest impact of pandemic, its implications were associated with high impact on disadvantaged groups.
The study noted that the impacts have increased the pre-existing vulnerabilities of the "traditionally left behind" and created new challenges for the "newly pushed behind".

It warned these effects may persist into the medium-term for one to three years post-second wave which started in mid-March 2021.

In this situation, the Citizen's Platform for SDGs suggested updating SDG Tracker urgently and using SDG as a framework for post-pandemic recovery.

The think tank came up with a slew of recommendations, including the stabilization of the BDT exchange rate, reviewing interest rate policy, reducing duties, tariffs and taxes to make prices of essentials more affordable and increasing the tax rebates for job creation.

The Citizen's Platform for SDGs also stressed on controlling the cost of basic living and enhancing income opportunities.

Meanwhile, it proposed to redirect public resources for subsidy to control prices of electricity, fuel, food and fertilizer while expanding public works, social protection programmes and food assistance.

Top News

SDG / pandemic / Impact of Covid-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

54m | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

18h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

18h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

19h | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market