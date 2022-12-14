Covered van-auto rickshaw collision leaves 2 dead in Kushtia

Bangladesh

UNB
14 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 03:12 pm

Related News

Covered van-auto rickshaw collision leaves 2 dead in Kushtia

UNB
14 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 03:12 pm
Covered van-auto rickshaw collision leaves 2 dead in Kushtia

Two people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a covered van and CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kushtia's Bheramara upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Khandaker Ruhul Amin,60, son of late Lal Babu of Juniadaho village of Bheramara upazila and Majnu Ali,55, son of Tushta Kha of the same area.

The accident occurred around 10am when the covered van crashed into the CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Bakapole area on Bheramara-Allahrdarga road in the upazila, leaving the duo dead and three others injured, Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bheramara police station said.

Of the injured, Habiba Khatun,45, wife of Majnu, is now undergoing treatment at Bheramara upazila Health Complex, he added.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

"Police seized the covered van, but its driver managed to flee," OC Rafiqul said.

Kushtia / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

5h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

5h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

4h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

33m | TBS Stories
The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

The crazy referee won’t conduct any matches in FIFA 2022

2h | TBS SPORTS
How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

How to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Winter

2h | TBS Stories
Home of the Whopper

Home of the Whopper

20h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis