Covered van-auto rickshaw collision leaves 2 dead in Kushtia

Two people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a covered van and CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kushtia's Bheramara upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Khandaker Ruhul Amin,60, son of late Lal Babu of Juniadaho village of Bheramara upazila and Majnu Ali,55, son of Tushta Kha of the same area.

The accident occurred around 10am when the covered van crashed into the CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Bakapole area on Bheramara-Allahrdarga road in the upazila, leaving the duo dead and three others injured, Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bheramara police station said.

Of the injured, Habiba Khatun,45, wife of Majnu, is now undergoing treatment at Bheramara upazila Health Complex, he added.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

"Police seized the covered van, but its driver managed to flee," OC Rafiqul said.