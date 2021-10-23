Cover opening of book containing 150 fresh culinary recipes held

The book-cover revealing ceremony of Lobby Rahman's Cooking Foundation's new recipe book "Rashana Shoilee" was held on Friday morning at the Raowa Club Auditorium.

The book has been published by "Muktodhara New York-Dhaka."

It is a compilation of around 150 recipes sent by innovative culinary artists from all around the country.

The education minister Dr Dipu Moni spoke as the Chief Guest at the ceremony, which was presided by Lobby Rahman, president of the foundation, reads a press release.

The minister appreciated the culinary artists of Bangladesh for laying out the traditional culinary taste of the country to the world through consistent culinary innovation and fusion.

Member of Parliament Shahiduzzaman Khokon and renowned chef Tony Khan were also present at the ceremony as special guests.

Abida Sultana performed in the musical soiree of the evening and graced the audience with her songs.

The event was attended by culinary artists from all around Bangladesh.