Cover opening of book containing 150 fresh culinary recipes held

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 01:41 pm

Related News

Cover opening of book containing 150 fresh culinary recipes held

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 01:41 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The book-cover revealing ceremony of Lobby Rahman's Cooking Foundation's new recipe book "Rashana Shoilee" was held on Friday morning at the Raowa Club Auditorium.

The book has been published by "Muktodhara New York-Dhaka."

It is a compilation of around 150 recipes sent by innovative culinary artists from all around the country.

The education minister Dr Dipu Moni spoke as the Chief Guest at the ceremony, which was presided by Lobby Rahman, president of the foundation, reads a press release.

The minister appreciated the culinary artists of Bangladesh for laying out the traditional culinary taste of the country to the world through consistent culinary innovation and fusion.

Member of Parliament Shahiduzzaman Khokon and renowned chef Tony Khan were also present at the ceremony as special guests.

Abida Sultana performed in the musical soiree of the evening and graced the audience with her songs.

The event was attended by culinary artists from all around Bangladesh.

culinary / Recipe / recipe book / food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

1d | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1d | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly