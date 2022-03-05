Cover of Iftekhar’s poetry book ‘Ananda Kabya’ unveiled 

The cover of poet Iftekhar Ahmed Sangram's poetry book "Ananda Kabya" was unveiled at Nazrul Mancha of Bangla Academy.

Writer and cultural personality Professor Kazi Madina unveiled the book's cover on Saturday afternoon.

Khandaker Zahurul Alam, executive director of Centre for Services and Information on Disability (CSID), other members of CSID and family members and well-wishers of the poet attended the ceremony.

At the event, the author expressed his thoughts on human pleasure and emotions in the book containing 48 poems.

Human beings try to seek pleasure despite hardships in life. Hence, the book has been named Ananda Kabya.

