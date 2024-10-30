Courts show arrested 49 including ex-ministers, MPs in different cases

Courts of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Imran Ahammed and Sharifur Rahman passed the orders, allowing the pleas of the police

The International Crimes Tribunal, located in the old High Court building, Dhaka. File photo: Collected
The International Crimes Tribunal, located in the old High Court building, Dhaka. File photo: Collected

Two separate courts today showed a total of 49 people including former ministers and members of parliament (MPs) arrested in different cases filed over crimes committed during the student-led mass uprising in July and August.

Courts of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Imran Ahammed and Sharifur Rahman passed the orders, allowing the pleas of the police.

The prominent accused, who were shown arrested today, are- Atiqul Islam, Shamsul Haque Tuku, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Salman F Rahman, Anisul Huq, Shahjahan Khan, Dr Dipu Moni, Rashed Khan Menon, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, Qazi Jafar Ullah, Abdus Subhan Golap, Hasanul Huq Inu, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Kamal Ahmed Mazumder, Lt Col (retd) Faruk Khan, Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, sacked Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan, Hazi Mohammad Salim, Asaduzzaman Miah, Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Shahriar Kabir, Sadhan Chandra Majumder and ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury.

Of the 49, Atiqul was shown arrested in 13 cases, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun in 16 cases, Kamal Ahmed Mazumder in 12 cases, Palak in 10 cases, Anisul in nine cases, Shahjahan  Khan in six cases, Salman in four cases, Dipu Moni in five cases, Menon and Razzaque in three cases, Barrister Suman, Hazi Salim and Ziaul in two cases each. 

