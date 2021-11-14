Writ seeks scrapping law that allows rape victim’s character to be questioned

Court

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:14 pm

Related News

Writ seeks scrapping law that allows rape victim’s character to be questioned

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 04:14 pm
Writ seeks scrapping law that allows rape victim’s character to be questioned

A writ petition has been filed seeking annulment of two provisions of Evidence Act 1872 which allows raising questions about a rape victim's character.

Barrister Sara Hossain filed the plea with the High Court on behalf of rights body Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), women's organization Naripokkho and Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) on Sunday.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has been made defendant in the petition.

The petition will be heard by the High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman.

The writ seeks withdrawing Sections 155 (4) and 146 (3) of the colonial-era law.

Section 155 (4) states that when a man is prosecuted for rape or an attempt to ravish, it may be shown that the prosecutrix was of generally immoral character.

The other legal provision stipulates the questions lawful in cross-examination. 

Section 146 (3) states: "To shake his credit, by injuring his character, although the answer to such questions might tend directly or indirectly to criminate him or might expose or tend directly or indirectly to expose him to a penalty or forfeiture."

The writ was filled following the verdict in the Raintree Hotel rape case where the judge acquitted Apan Jewellers owner's son Shafat Ahmed and five others as well as questioned the characters of the two rape victims.

Following the verdict the tribunal Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar, who pronounced the verdict, was suspended of her judicial duties and was attached to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Friday that the government has decided to scrap Section 155 (4) of the Evidence Act.

The amendment bill for the law is likely to be tabled in the parliament during the January session, he told the BBC Bangla on Friday.

Bangladesh / Top News

rape / Law / The Raintree Dhaka / verdict / tribunal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

21h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

21h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

21h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub