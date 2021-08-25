Writ seeks removal of character assassinating content from media

Court

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 08:14 pm

A Supreme Court lawyer filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking a directive to the government to take all necessary steps to remove and stop the spread of media reports, videos, and pictures from all media platforms that are assassinating the character of individuals.

The writ was filed on Wednesday by Lawyer Tasmiah Nuhiya Ahmed as public interest litigation.

According to the writ, defamatory content is assassinating the character of individuals and breaching their right to privacy, violating several articles of the constitution.

Such content is also encouraging "Yellow Journalism" and calling journalistic ethics into question, the writ added.

Lawyer Tasmiah said the hearing of the petition is likely to be held next week.

