Writ seeks bans on phone tapping

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court seeking its directive on authorities concerned to put an end to phone tapping.

On behalf of 10 Supreme Court lawyers, advocate Shishir Mohammad Monir filed the plea today with a High Court bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman.

The Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Posts and Telecommunications division, ICT division, and Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (BTRC) have been made defendants in the writ petition.

Earlier on 22 January, these lawyers sent a legal notice to the concerned agencies asking them to take necessary steps within seven days to stop phone tapping.

The notice sought to know what steps the BTRC has taken in accordance with the law to prevent eavesdropping on phone conversations, mentioning 16 high-profile phone tapping incidents between 2013-2021.

Further mentioning Article 43 of the constitution, where Bangladesh recognises the protection of privacy of letters and other means of communication as a fundamental right of citizens, the notice drew attention to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights that has recognised and protected the rights to privacy of the people.

They also mentioned Section 6 of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Act, 2001, according to which the telecommunications regulatory commission was established. The commission is legally responsible for ensuring the protection of the privacy of telecommunications.

Advocate Shishir Monir said that the writ petition was filed in the High Court as they did not receive any reply to the notice.