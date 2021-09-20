Writ petition filed to set up e-commerce regulatory authority

A writ petition has been filed in the High Court seeking directions to set up an e-commerce regulatory authority to supervise the country's e-commerce business.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Anwarul Islam Badhan filed the writ petition on Monday.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce, the Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), the Chairman of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection and e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB) have been made respondents to the writ petition.

According to lawyer Md Anwarul Islam, the High Court bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman will hear the writ petition filed.