Writ filed seeking investigation against Homeland Life Insurance officials for Tk104cr embezzlement

A writ has been filed before the High Court (HC) seeking a judicial inquiry into officials of Homeland Life Insurance on allegations of embezzling Tk104 crore from depositors.

Rahima Akhter, a client of the company, filed the writ on Sunday (5 March) seeking investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission and concerned parties on behalf of 14 other clients. 

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat may hear the writ this week, Advocate Didarul Alam Didar, the petitioner's lawyer, told the media.

In the writ, 14 directors of the company including finance secretary, chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority, chairman of Anti-Corruption Commission, chairman and vice chairman of Homeland Life Insurance have been made defendants.

The writ sought instructions for the investigation and urged to take necessary action. At the same time, a request has been made to issue a rule in this regard. Besides, instructions have been sought to take measures to refund the money owed to clients.

On 27 February, a national daily published a report alleging the company's involvement in embezzlement. Later, various other newspapers published similar reports. Later, the writ was filed piecing these reports together.

