Writ filed seeking division for Fakhrul, Abbas in jail

A writ petition has been filed seeking division facilities in jail for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party's Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas.

Law Affairs Secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Barrister Kayser Kamal on Tuesday filed the writ petition with the relevant branch of the Supreme Court.

The writ was lodged on behalf of Mirza Fakhrul's wife Rahat Ara Begum and Mirza Abbas's wife Afroza Abbas, Barrister Kayser Kamal confirmed.

In the petition, they sought the court's order to the home secretary and jail authorities to provide the BNP leaders with first-class division facilities.

Generally, the division facilities ensure a higher living standard in jail, which includes a bed, a table, a chair, a mosquito net, a newspaper and better food.

On Friday, a Dhaka court sent Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas to jail rejecting their bail petitions in the case.

In the wee hours of Friday, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their residences in the capital city.

Later they were shown arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with the Paltan Police Station over Wednesday's clash. A total of three cases have been lodged over the incident so far.

They were accused of instigating, planning and directing an attack on police, crude bomb explosions, and destroying public property and lives.