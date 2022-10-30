Writ filed against Salam Murshedy for ‘illegally occupying’ house in Gulshan

Supreme Court lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman on Sunday filed a writ plea with the High Court (HC) seeking directions to dispose of the application he filed to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Abdus Salam Murshedy MP for allegedly unlawfully occupying a house in Gulshan, Dhaka.

The writ was filed with the HC Bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat. The hearing may take place this week, Barrister Suman told the media on Sunday.

"The complaint against Salam Murshedy – legislator from Khulna-4 constituency and senior vice-president of Bangladesh Football Federation – is that he is living in a luxurious house, claiming ownership of the house but I found that it is property of the Public Works Department.

"It seems that Rajdhani Unnoyon Kattripakkha (Rajuk) gave him this house as it seems. Rajuk is the owner of this house, but it does not have the authority to give this house to anyone," said the lawyer.

"Rajuk and Salam Murshedy are so powerful that no one dares to speak about it. I applied to ACC to take an initiative in this regard but the ACC has not yet taken any action in two months. So I applied to the HC," he added.

The writ application said, "Salam Murshedy's house in Gulshan is listed as abandoned property but he is living there. The Ministry of Public Works asked the Chairman of the Rajuk about the matter in 2015 and 2016, but no response was given. The ministry again wrote to Rajuk on 4 July, asking about the issuance of the land and the document, which has not been answered yet."

Earlier on 11 August, Barrister Suman filed a written complaint against Salam Murshedy.