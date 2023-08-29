Will take step to remove Tarique's speeches from social media after getting court copy: Minister

Will take step to remove Tarique's speeches from social media after getting court copy: Minister

Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar. Photo: Collected
Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar. Photo: Collected

Social media platforms will be requested to remove the speeches of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman after getting the copy of the court order, said Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Tuesday.

"After getting the court order copy we'll do whatever we can as per power we have but elaborate discussion is needed over what content should be kept open or what not in the digital arena," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting at the secretariat.

The High Court on Monday asked the Bangladesh Telecommunication and Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to take effective steps to remove all video content and speeches of Tarique Rahman from the social networking sites.

"We will make a request to the social media authorities to remove the content of Tarique Rahman. As far as we know, the social networking sites do not have the mentality to ignore the court order," he said.

Tarique Rahman / court / Bangladesh

