Why suspension of govt employees accused in criminal cases is not illegal: HC

TBS Report
06 April, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 08:17 pm

Top government officials concerned were asked to reply to the rule within four weeks

The High Court on Wednesday issued a rule asking why the suspension of government employees accused but not convicted in criminal cases should not be deemed illegal.

A High Court bench comprised of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the rule, following a writ filed by an aggrieved victim, MA Aziz Khan, a school teacher by profession.

Top government officials concerned were asked to reply to the rule within four weeks.

The education secretary, the director-general of the Directorate of Primary Education and others were also asked to show reasons for why the school teacher's suspension order should not be withdrawn within 10 days.

"Aziz Khan, a resident of Faridpur, has been suspended from his job since 2013 as he was in jail for three months in 2010 in a criminal case that is still under trial," the plaintiff's lawyer, Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab, told the media.

Although the suspension complied with government job rules, it is contradiction to the Constitution, he added.

