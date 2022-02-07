Why shouldn’t the bank accounts of Evaly’s Russel and his family members be seized? : High Court

Court

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 08:40 pm

Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar gave the order on Monday after hearing an appeal of the new board of Evaly

The High Court has asked why the personal and business bank accounts of imprisoned Md Russel, former CEO of Evaly, his family members and relatives – wife, siblings, parents, daughter, father-in-law and mother-in-law – should not be confiscated.

The court has also asked for a response to the show cause notice within two weeks.

The High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar gave the order on Monday after hearing an appeal of the new board of Evaly.

The court has also ordered Nijhum Majumder – who impersonated Evaly's legal team coordinator and uploaded videos with negative comments on YouTube– to appear in court within two weeks. Otherwise, the court has asked the police to arrest him.

Lawyer Morshed Ahmed Khan stood in favour of the board while Lawyer Syed Mahsib Hossain represented the petitioners in court.

After the hearing, Morshed Ahmed Khan told the media that a deputy registrar of the Supreme Court had been assigned to auction some cars owned by the e-commerce company, on 10 February. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner and the Rapid Action Battalion director general have been asked to provide security at the auction venue.

