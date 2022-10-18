Why military court verdicts during Ziaur Rahman's tenure not illegal, HC asks

The High Court (HC) has issued a ruling seeking to know why the military court verdicts during the regime of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman is not illegal.

An HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali issued the rule after the preliminary hearing of a writ in this regard on Tuesday (18 October). 

It also sought to know why those convicted by military courts during Ziaur Rahman's tenure were not declared patriots and why adequate compensation was not given to the families of those convicted.

Apart from this, the rule also asked about giving government jobs to the children of convicts according to their qualifications, Abdullah Al Mahmoud Basha, the deputy attorney general of the concerned court told the media. 

On 28 April, 2019, a writ was filed in the High Court seeking compensation for the penalty in the military court in the case of a mutiny of the air force during the regime of Ziaur Rahman. The writ petition sought directions to grant pay, other benefits, and pension to the convicts of the 2 October 1977  court till their normal retirement from service.

Supreme Court lawyer Matiur Rahman filed the writ petition on behalf of 88 people including 14 officers of Air Force who were sentenced to death and children of Army and Air Force officers who were sentenced to death in that military court.

The defense secretary, home secretary, and air force chief were made respondents in the writ.

Ziaur Rahman seized power in 1976 as the chief martial law administrator. The following year he also took over the post of president. After his seizure of power, there were several attempted coups in the military, in which those involved were tried in military courts and sentenced to death.

 

