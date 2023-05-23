Why Liberation War minister should be chairman of freedom fighters council, asks HC

The High Court has issued a ruling seeking to know why appointment of the minister of Liberation War Affairs as chairman of the National Freedom Fighters Council should not be annulled.

On 22 May, the High Court (HC) bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury gave the order after holding a hearing on a writ petition.

On Tuesday (23 May), lawyer Barrister Taufiq Inam Tipu, who stood for the writ, informed the media about the order.

The court also asked the government to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The law secretary, the secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the related parties have been made defendants in the writ.

The court issued the rule after hearing a writ filed by Nobab Ali, who challenged the cancellation of his freedom fighter status.

A lawyer brought to the attention of the court the complexity of the certificate verification process of Nobab.

Later the court said the one who polices the process cannot also be its judge.

The court said if the minister of Liberation War Affairs is also the chairman of the Freedom Fighters Council, the freedom fighter evaluation will be hampered. As a result, the Council's activities have no meaning.

At the same time, the HC suspended the Freedom Fighters Council's decision to cancel the freedom fighter status of Nobab Ali. He will be paid allowances as per the law, said the HC.

Barrister Toufiq Inam Tipu stood for the writ while Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad represented the state.