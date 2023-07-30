Why Janata Party should not get EC registration: HC

The High Court has issued a ruling, seeking an explanation as to why the Jatiya Janata Party, founded by General Muhammad Ataul Gani Osmani, should not be registered as a political party.

The HC bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order today after hearing a writ petition filed by Jatiya Janata Party Secretary General Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury.

The respondents, including chief election commissioner and secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, have been asked to reply to the ruling within four weeks.

Advocate Humayan Kabir Akon moved for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russell Chowdhury represented the state.

Earlier on 24 July, Jatiya Janata Party Secretary General Mojibur Rahman Chowdhury filed the writ after being failed to get registration from the Election Commission.

General MAG Osmani founded Jatiya Janata Party in 1976.

