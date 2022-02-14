Why is it not unconstitutional for Hindu women not inheriting father's property: HC

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 07:34 pm

Why is it not unconstitutional for Hindu women not inheriting father&#039;s property: HC

The High Court has asked the authorities concerned to explain why the provision of the Hindu law of daughter not inheriting father's property should not be declared unconstitutional.

After hearing on a writ petition, the High Court Bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order on Monday (14 February).

The cabinet secretary, law secretary and six others have been asked to respond to the rule within a week.

The court set Sunday (20 February) as the date for the next hearing on the issue. The bench will also appoint amici curiae for the case.  

Barrister Khairul Alam Chawdhury was the petitioner's lawyer and Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar stood for the state in court.

Earlier on 13 February, a writ petition was filed in the High Court challenging the validity of the legal provision that Hindu women are not allowed to inherit their father's property.

The writ petition was filed by Ananya Das Gupta, daughter of Banani resident Late Ashok Das Gupta. 
 

