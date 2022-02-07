Why BB circular fixing bankers’ salary should not be declared illegal: HC

Court

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 03:45 pm

Related News

Why BB circular fixing bankers’ salary should not be declared illegal: HC

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 03:45 pm
Why BB circular fixing bankers’ salary should not be declared illegal: HC

The High Court (HC) today issued a ruling asking authorities concerned to explain why the Bangladesh Bank circular fixing the minimum salary structure for bankers should not be declared illegal.

A High Court bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the ruling following a writ petition, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Farhad Bin Hossain. 

Finance ministry secretary and Bangladesh Bank Governor were made respondents to the writ.

The court asked them to respond within a week.

Earlier, on 20 January, Bangladesh Bank issued a directive for the first time fixing the minimum salary for bankers at Tk28,000.

At the same time, the central bank said that no one can be fired on the pretext of not achieving the target or incompetence.

It said the directive would take effect from March this year.

 Later, another circular was issued on 1 February partially relaxing some of the conditions of the minimum wage structure for private banks.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Bankers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5h | Panorama
Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

Yoyoso vs Miniso facemasks: Which works better?

6h | Brands
Ekram Kabir. illustration: TBS

This is why we need more homes for the elderly

6h | Thoughts
The range of waste that recyclers use has expanded from knit to denim and 90% cotton. Photo: Courtesy

Reverse Resources: Turning textile waste into raw material

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

57m | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

1h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

1h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad