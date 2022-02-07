Why BB circular fixing bankers’ salary should not be declared illegal: HC

The High Court (HC) today issued a ruling asking authorities concerned to explain why the Bangladesh Bank circular fixing the minimum salary structure for bankers should not be declared illegal.

A High Court bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the ruling following a writ petition, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Farhad Bin Hossain.

Finance ministry secretary and Bangladesh Bank Governor were made respondents to the writ.

The court asked them to respond within a week.

Earlier, on 20 January, Bangladesh Bank issued a directive for the first time fixing the minimum salary for bankers at Tk28,000.

At the same time, the central bank said that no one can be fired on the pretext of not achieving the target or incompetence.

It said the directive would take effect from March this year.

Later, another circular was issued on 1 February partially relaxing some of the conditions of the minimum wage structure for private banks.