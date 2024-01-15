We’ll be known as uncivilised if this keeps up: HC on arrested BNP leader attending father's funeral in fetters

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

Bangladesh might become known as an uncivilised state if inmates are forced to keep wearing fetters while taken out of their cells for treatment or attending personal matters, the High Court said today.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah made the observation today (15 January) after a recent incident of an arrested leader of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal attending his father's funeral in fetters in Patuakhali was brought to the court's attention.

According to media reports, Nazmul Mridha, joint convener of the Mirzaganj upazila Chhatra Dal, was brought out of the Patuakhali District Jail at about 3pm on Sunday (14 January) to attend his father Motaleb Hossain Mridha's funeral rites, or namaz-e-janaza.

Nazmul was taken into custody on 20 December, in connection with a case filed under the Explosives Substances Act. He was then sent to Patuakhali jail.

Rights activists, along with BNP leaders, criticised the police for forcing the arrested Chatra Dal leader to wear the fetters during his father's funeral.

"If this keeps up, we will be known as uncivilised," the court said today in response after pro-BNP lawyers brought the matter to its attention.

Barrister Kaiser Kamal, secretary general of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, also sought the court's instructions on the matter.

The court said it will look into the incident.

"Such incidents are happening one after another. The state is showing cruelty to its citizens day after day," said Kamal.

At one point, the HC asked the lawyer to file a supplementary application to the previous writ filed over the incident of a Jubo Dal leader from Jashore being forced to wear the fetters while being undertreatment at a hospital.

"If you want, you can also come with a new application," added the court.

Kamal later told the media that a writ will be filed challenging the legality of forcing Chatra Dal leader Nazmul to wear the fetters at his father's funeral.