We are ashamed of the violence, deaths during quota reform protests: HC

The High Court today said it is ashamed of the violence and deaths during the quota reform protests, adding that "none of us are doing our constitutional duty".

"What the police will do is clearly stated in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). But none of us are doing our constitutional duty. We are ashamed of the violence and deaths of people during the anti-quota movement," said the High Court bench headed by Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam during a hearing on a writ petition seeking directives for law enforcement agencies not to shoot at quota reform protesters during their programmes.

The writ also sought the release of six quota reform leaders currently under the custody of the Detective Branch (DB) of police.

Supreme Court Lawyers Ainun Nahar Siddiqa and Manjur Al Matin filed the petition yesterday (29 July), keeping the cabinet secretary, secretary of the home ministry, inspector general of police, chief of army staff and others concerned as respondents to the petition.

A hearing on the petition took place yesterday on the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon.

Yesterday, the HC expressed its indignation over the release of a video showing six coordinators of the quota reform movement dining at the Detective Branch office in Dhaka, terming the incident a "mockery" of the nation.

"Whoever you detain, you make them sit at the dining table. Who is asking you to do these things? Do not mock the nation in this manner," the HC bench told the state counsels during a hearing of the petition.