We are ashamed of the violence, deaths during quota reform protests: HC

Court

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 01:02 pm

Related News

We are ashamed of the violence, deaths during quota reform protests: HC

"What the police will do is clearly stated in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). But none of us are doing our constitutional duty. We are ashamed of the violence and deaths of people during the anti-quota movement," said the HC bench headed by Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 01:02 pm
File photo of High Court
File photo of High Court

The High Court today said it is ashamed of the violence and deaths during the quota reform protests, adding that "none of us are doing our constitutional duty". 

"What the police will do is clearly stated in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). But none of us are doing our constitutional duty. We are ashamed of the violence and deaths of people during the anti-quota movement," said the High Court bench headed by Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam during a hearing on a writ petition seeking directives for law enforcement agencies not to shoot at quota reform protesters during their programmes.

The writ also sought the release of six quota reform leaders currently under the custody of the Detective Branch (DB) of police.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Supreme Court Lawyers Ainun Nahar Siddiqa and Manjur Al Matin filed the petition yesterday (29 July), keeping the cabinet secretary, secretary of the home ministry, inspector general of police, chief of army staff and others concerned as respondents to the petition.

A hearing on the petition took place yesterday on the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon.

Yesterday, the HC expressed its indignation over the release of a video showing six coordinators of the quota reform movement dining at the Detective Branch office in Dhaka, terming the incident a "mockery" of the nation.

"Whoever you detain, you make them sit at the dining table. Who is asking you to do these things? Do not mock the nation in this manner," the HC bench told the state counsels during a hearing of the petition.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / quota reform protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

4h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

17h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos