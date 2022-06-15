Village courts settled over 2 lakh cases: LGRD minister

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam has said more than two lakh cases have been settled in the village courts of the country so far.

"More than two and a half lakh cases were filed in village courts. Of which more than two lakh cases have been settled. If the village courts can be made effective and strong, the confidence of the people will increase," he said at a workshop on village courts on Wednesday (15 June) arranged by Local Government Department with support from European Union (EU) and UNDP.

The minister further said as a result of increasing acceptance of village courts, about 12,000 cases have been transferred from district judge courts to village courts.

The project is now awaiting the start of the third phase as the village courts have gained the confidence of the people of the country, he added.

Responding to a question from reporters on the Cumilla City Corporation elections, the minister said the Election Commission is committed to making the city elections fair, neutral and acceptable.

He further said, "Government is committed to ensure the people's right of getting justice and curb the backlog of cases in the district courts by activating village courts. It takes the justice service to the rural people in the quickest possible time."

The government is also working to amend the Village Court Act, 2006 to make it more effective and people-friendly, the Minister said. He thanked the European Union (EU) and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for their support.

Speaking as a special guest, Charles Whiteley, the EU ambassador to Bangladesh said, "Village Court system has been proven as an effective system to resolve petty disputes at minimal cost with no legal and administrative complications. The EU has been closely engaged with the government of Bangladesh and has committed further to finance 25 million euros for functionalising the village court services through Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh for its final Phase to scale up the services all over the country so that no one is left behind.

Sudipto Mukerjee, resident representative, UNDP Bangladesh said, "By implementing the Activating Village Courts project, Bangladesh has made an investment that is benefitting the people of the rural communities, particularly women and helping the country in achieving SDGs. The future scale-up of Village Court services through the upcoming phase of the project will ensure the accessibility of justice for the people who are left behind, across Bangladesh. Resolution through justice systems can only be ensured when the grievances of the rural people are recognised." He thanked the EU for their generous support.

Activating Village Courts in Bangladesh Phase II Project facilitates local authorities in making village courts functional at 1,080 unions with financial support and a tri-partnership with the EU, UNDP and the Government of Bangladesh. In phase II, 236,868 cases have been reported of which 30% were by women. Almost 200,000 cases are resolved, benefitting 473,736 people.

Among others, Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, secretary, of the Local Government Division also spoke.