Verdict on 2007 graft case against Abbas deferred to 24 Jan

A Dhaka court rescheduled the delivery of the verdict of a 2007 graft case filed against BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas to 24 January.

Dhaka Special Judge's Court-6 Judge Monjurul Imam set the fresh date around 11am on Thursday (28 December), said Zahidul Islam, bench assistant of the court.

The court was scheduled to deliver the verdict today. During the trial, 24 prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director Md Shafiul Alam filed the graft case against Mirza Abbas with Ramna Police Station on 16 August, 2007, for allegedly amassing illegal wealth of Tk5.97 crore and concealing information about the wealth of Tk33.48 lakh.

On 14 May, 2008, the ACC pressed charges against Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in the case.

The court framed charges against the couple on 16 June, 2008

Following a writ petition against the order for framing charges against Afroza Abbas, the High Court dropped the trial proceedings against her.

On 2 November, Mirza Abbas was shown arrested in the case.

Abbas was arrested in another case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station over exploding crude bombs, attacking police and snatching firearms from them during the party's grand rally on October 28.