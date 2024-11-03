UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

Three UK-based lawyers have filed a case against the former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague over genocide and crime against humanity during the July-August uprising.

The lawyers requested the court to independently investigate the complaints against Hasina and other influential people in her government through the case.

Barrister Md Ashraful Arefin, the plaintiff and a lawyer of Three Bolt Court Chambers, informed the media about the case at a press conference at the London-Bangla Press Club on Friday (1 November).

"The case has been filed under Article 15 of Rome Statute of ICC," Ashraful said.

Barrister Sarah Fore and Barrister Emil Lixandru are the other two lawyers, Ashraful informed the media.

"We have submitted huge evidence of violence and repression carried out by Hasina on the protesters. The evidence includes witnesses, video footage and reliable information," he said.

During the press conference, the lawyer also said that he lodged the case with the ICC because he doubted justice would be served in Bangladeshi courts.

"There is an uncertainty that Hasina will get punished by the Bangladeshi court as she is currently receiving political support from India. India might be forced to cooperate internationally if the ICC issues an arrest warrant," Ashraful added.

In an interview with India's largest news agency PTI published on 5 September, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said former prime minister Sheikh Hasina should stay silent in India till Bangladesh seeks her extradition.

His statement came after Hasina made political statements, which Yunus termed "unfriendly".

"Yes, she has to be brought back or else the people of Bangladesh won't be at peace. The kind of atrocities she has committed, she has to be tried in front of everyone here," he said while speaking to PTI from his official residence in Dhaka.

About ICC

​The International Criminal Court (ICC) investigates and, where warranted, tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the international community: genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression.

Article 15 of Rome Statute

Under Article 15 of the Rome Statute, the court may exercise jurisdiction on the basis of information over the crime of aggression. In this case, the prosecutor may initiate investigations against the accused.

Events leading to accusations against Hasina

Hasina fled to India from Bangladesh on 5 August after a student movement turned into a national protest against the leader.

She was forced to step down from her position and flee the country in a military helicopter. She has been in India ever since even as calls for extradition grow.

Bangladesh has revoked Hasina and her relatives' diplomatic passports, raising questions about whether she can stay in India any longer and whether she faces possible extradition.