Two women put on remand in militants escape case

Court

BSS
14 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 10:32 pm

Related News

Two women put on remand in militants escape case

BSS
14 April, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 10:32 pm
Two women put on remand in militants escape case

A Dhaka court today placed two women, arrested in a case lodged over the escape of two convicted militants from Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena in November last year, on three-day fresh remand in the case.

The two remanded accused are: militant leader Sohel's wife Fatema Tasnim Shikha and Husna Akter, who gave refuge to Shikha.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahammed passed the order as police produced the two before the court after end of their five-day remand in the case and pleaded to place them on ten-day fresh remand.

Police on April 7 arrested the two women from Narayanganj.

Death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, were whisked away by their associates by beating police and spraying some chemical on their eyes at Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena on November 20, 2022.

Court inspector Md Julhash later filed the case with Kotwali Police Station.

Bangladesh

Militants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

14h | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

1d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

1d | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

1d | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

1d | TBS World
'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

'Kuhelika' is a story of two generation’s women

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building