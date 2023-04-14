Two women put on remand in militants escape case

A Dhaka court today placed two women, arrested in a case lodged over the escape of two convicted militants from Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena in November last year, on three-day fresh remand in the case.

The two remanded accused are: militant leader Sohel's wife Fatema Tasnim Shikha and Husna Akter, who gave refuge to Shikha.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahammed passed the order as police produced the two before the court after end of their five-day remand in the case and pleaded to place them on ten-day fresh remand.

Police on April 7 arrested the two women from Narayanganj.

Death-row convicts Abu Siddiq Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, members of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam, were whisked away by their associates by beating police and spraying some chemical on their eyes at Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court arena on November 20, 2022.

Court inspector Md Julhash later filed the case with Kotwali Police Station.