Two sentenced to death, 2 to life imprisonment for murder in Ctg

31 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Chattogram court sentenced two people to death and two others to life imprisonment in a murder case in Chattogram.

The court of Chattogram Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Bhuiyan delivered the verdict on Sunday (31 July) after hearing the statements of 22 witnesses. 

The death row convicts are Kamal Hossain and Russell. The convicts who got life term are Lilu Akhtar and Mst Surma Akhtar, said Additional Public Prosecutor Noman Chowdhury. 

Among the four convicts, Lilu is absconding and the rest are in jail. 

According to court sources, on 20 October 2016, the body of Haji Jalal Uddin Sultan was recovered from the north gate of Bank Colony in the CDA residential area under Double Mooring Police Station.

Imaz Uddin, the son of the deceased, filed a case with Double Mooring police station. 

On 28 May 2017, police submitted the charge sheet in the case to the court. Charges were framed on 9 September the same year.

