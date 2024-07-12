Two HC staffers secure bail in bribery case

Related News

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Dhaka. File Photo: BSS
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Dhaka. File Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court has allowed bail to two High Court (HC) Division employees arrested for allegedly taking bribes in a judge's name.

The two accused are Md Abdur Rashid and Md Hafiz.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tarikul Islam passed the order this afternoon as police produced the duo before the court and pleaded to keep them behind bars till the end of the probe.

Their lawyers, however, argued for their bail.

After hearing both sides, the court granted the two accused bail.

The two allegedly took Tk9.2 lakh in bribes from an accused in a case, in front of the Registrar General's office on 10 July. After the concerned judge learned the matter, he summoned the Supreme Court security team and handed the two accused to the concerned police station.

High Court bench Officer Sujit Kumar Biswas later filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / bail / Bribery

