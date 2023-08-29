Two get life imprisonment for killing teacher in C'nawabganj

A court sentenced two persons to life-term imprisonment for killing a teacher in Sadar upazila in 2005.

The court also fined them Tk50,000 each, in default, for six months more in jail.

Additional district and session Judge Md. Rabiul Islam pronounced the verdict in presence of the convicts on Monday.

The convicts are Humayun, hailing from Char Barorashia Tahir Hazir Tola village of the upazila and Abdul Bari, of the same area.

The court also acquitted 16 people as the charges brought against them were not proven.