Two get death penalty for killing friend in Narayanganj

A Narayanganj court has sentenced two persons to death and another to life term imprisonment for killing their friend over a dispute in 2014.

Narayanganj District and Sessions Judge Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan pronounced the verdict in absentia on Sunday (3 March).

The court also fined the death row convicts Tk1 lakh each and the lifer Tk50,000.

The death row convicts are Shamim, 46, and Al Amin, 35. Rasel, 34, was sentenced to life in prison.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Shamim Hossain confirmed the news to The Business Standard and said Sadhan Mia, son of Faizul Haque from Kandar Gaon village, was murdered and left in the sand field of a housing institution on 16 June 2014.

Victim's mother, Jaytun Nesha, filed a case as the plaintiff in this connection.

When Sadhan's friends Shamim and Al Amin were arrested, they revealed the names of two other individuals - Rasel and Mohammad Ali, in their statements.

Accused Mohammad Ali died in an attack by criminals.

The court delivered its verdict today against the three accused after recording the testimony of 19 witnesses, said the state counsel.