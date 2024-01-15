Trial begins against 93 BNP leaders including Aman

File Photo: BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North Convener Amanullah Aman was detained during BNP&#039;s sit-in programme from Gabtoli on 29 July, 2023. File Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS
File Photo: BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North Convener Amanullah Aman was detained during BNP's sit-in programme from Gabtoli on 29 July, 2023. File Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

A Dhaka court has framed charges against 93 BNP leaders, including Amanullah Aman, in a sabotage case filed with Motijheel police station in 2015.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibul Haqur passed the order, dismissing the accused's appeal for acquittal.

During the hearing, Amanullah Aman was produced before the court from jail, while other accused, on bail, appeared in the court.

Rest of the accused in this case include BNP Vice Chairperson Selima Rahman, BNP leaders Barkatullah Bulu, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail, Chhatra Dal's former president Azizul Bari Helal, BNP Chairperson's Special Assistant Advocate Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Mahila Dal General Secretary Shirin Sultana, and Rafiqul Alam Majnu and Sharafat Ali Shafu.

In 2016, a charge sheet was filed against a total of 93 BNP leaders and activists.

