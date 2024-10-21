Travel ban imposed on Bashundhara chairman, MD

A Dhaka court today (21 October) imposed a travel ban on Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam, his son and the group's Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, and six other family members.

The ban was imposed in response to an application from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The others under the ban are: Afroza Begum, Sadat Sobhan, Sonia Ferdowshi Sobhan, Sabrina Sobhanj, Safiat Sobhan Sanvir, and Safwan Sobhan, according to ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

In its application, the ACC wrote that the agency is investigating allegations of money laundering, evading government revenue, land grabbing, loan fraud, money embezzlement, and transfer and conversion of illegal assets against the chairman of Bashundhara Group and his family members.

"For this, the ACC has formed a search team. They [the individuals] are planning to leave the country. Hence, a travel ban on them is necessary," ACC Deputy Director Nazmul Hussein told the court.

Earlier on 8 October, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) ordered banks and financial institutions to freeze the said individuals' accounts.

