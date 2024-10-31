Travel ban on ex-MPs Habib, Nurul, banker Mokammel

A Dhaka court today (31 October) imposed a travel ban on former Dhaka-18 lawmaker Mohammad Habib Hasan, former Bogura-3 lawmaker Md Nurul Islam Talukder, Union Bank PLC managing director ABM Mokammel Haque Chowdhury and former taxes commissioner Ranjit Kumar Talukder over graft allegations.

Acting Judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Ibrahim Miah passed the separate orders, allowing pleas of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

ACC deputy director Md Masudur Rahman filed the pleas, while public prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved those before the court.