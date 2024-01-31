Tk73cr default: AFC Health's 7 top executives barred from leaving country

Court

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 09:05 pm

Related News

Tk73cr default: AFC Health's 7 top executives barred from leaving country

TBS Report
31 January, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has barred AFC Health Limited's seven top executives, including the managing director, from leaving the country in a Tk73 crore loan default case.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of Chattogram Money Loan Court issued the ruling on Wednesday (31 January) in the case filed by Eastern Bank, Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of the court, told The Business Standard. 

The seven people are: AFC Health Limited Managing Director Jewel Khan, former managing director SM Saifur Rahman, and directors Md Afzal, Md Zia Uddin, Saidul Amin, Md Shamsudoha Taposh and Mahbub Arab Majumdar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The court also ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate the accused's passports and directed the superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch to prevent them from leaving the country.

According to court documents, Eastern Bank's Agrabad branch filed the loan default case against AFC Health on 7 November 2023.

Bangladesh / Top News / Banking

Chattogram / money loan court / loan default / AFC Health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

10h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

14h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Model Messi: Earns million dollars in one minute

Model Messi: Earns million dollars in one minute

44m | Videos
Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

Can the United States establish peace in the Middle East?

2h | Videos
Why is the demand for suits increasing?

Why is the demand for suits increasing?

3h | Videos
Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

7h | Videos