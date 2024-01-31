Tk73cr default: AFC Health's 7 top executives barred from leaving country

A Chattogram court has barred AFC Health Limited's seven top executives, including the managing director, from leaving the country in a Tk73 crore loan default case.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of Chattogram Money Loan Court issued the ruling on Wednesday (31 January) in the case filed by Eastern Bank, Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of the court, told The Business Standard.

The seven people are: AFC Health Limited Managing Director Jewel Khan, former managing director SM Saifur Rahman, and directors Md Afzal, Md Zia Uddin, Saidul Amin, Md Shamsudoha Taposh and Mahbub Arab Majumdar.

The court also ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate the accused's passports and directed the superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch to prevent them from leaving the country.

According to court documents, Eastern Bank's Agrabad branch filed the loan default case against AFC Health on 7 November 2023.