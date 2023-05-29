Tk227cr claim by ex-CEO: HC rejects Robi Axiata's revision petition

Court

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 08:28 pm

Related News

Tk227cr claim by ex-CEO: HC rejects Robi Axiata's revision petition

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 08:28 pm
Tk227cr claim by ex-CEO: HC rejects Robi Axiata&#039;s revision petition

The High Court has rejected a revision petition filed by mobile operator Robi Axiata challenging a lower court order that asked the company to submit a compliance report over a claim of Tk227 crore by its former chief executive officer Mahtab Uddin Ahmed.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order on Monday after hearing the petition.

Barrister Suhan Khan, who appeared in the court hearing on behalf of Robi, said, "Robi has already paid all the service-related dues of Mahtab Uddin Ahmed. However, he filed a case with the court claiming Tk227 crore."

"We appealed to the court to issue fresh summons at the correct address in Malaysia regarding defendant-2 of the case. But the First Joint District Judge's Court in Dhaka on March 29 this year rejected the application filed by Robi Axiata. Then we moved to the HC and filed the revision petition," the lawyer added.

Upon hearing the said revision application, the HC bench on Monday summarily rejected it. Thus, Robi Axiata has no other option but to file a written statement in the title suit, said Barrister Hasan MS Azim who appeared in the trial court on behalf of Mahtab Uddin Ahmed.

Mahtab Uddin filed the case on 22 August last year claiming Tk227 crore.

He joined Robi Axiata in 2010 as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and later in 2016, he was promoted to the position of CEO.

He left the organisation in 2021.

Top News

High Court / Robi Axiata

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

10h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

11h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

3h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

5h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

6h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration