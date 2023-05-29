Tk227cr claim by ex-CEO: HC rejects Robi Axiata's revision petition

The High Court has rejected a revision petition filed by mobile operator Robi Axiata challenging a lower court order that asked the company to submit a compliance report over a claim of Tk227 crore by its former chief executive officer Mahtab Uddin Ahmed.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order on Monday after hearing the petition.

Barrister Suhan Khan, who appeared in the court hearing on behalf of Robi, said, "Robi has already paid all the service-related dues of Mahtab Uddin Ahmed. However, he filed a case with the court claiming Tk227 crore."

"We appealed to the court to issue fresh summons at the correct address in Malaysia regarding defendant-2 of the case. But the First Joint District Judge's Court in Dhaka on March 29 this year rejected the application filed by Robi Axiata. Then we moved to the HC and filed the revision petition," the lawyer added.

Upon hearing the said revision application, the HC bench on Monday summarily rejected it. Thus, Robi Axiata has no other option but to file a written statement in the title suit, said Barrister Hasan MS Azim who appeared in the trial court on behalf of Mahtab Uddin Ahmed.

Mahtab Uddin filed the case on 22 August last year claiming Tk227 crore.

He joined Robi Axiata in 2010 as the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and later in 2016, he was promoted to the position of CEO.

He left the organisation in 2021.