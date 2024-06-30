Tk110cr money laundering: Le Méridien owner Amin Ahmad ordered to surrender before lower court

Court

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 10:46 pm

Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected

The Supreme Court today (30 June) ordered Le Méridien Dhaka owner Amin Ahmad to surrender to the lower court within seven days in connection with a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over Tk110 crore money laundering.

Former BASIC Bank chairman Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and his wife Shirin Akhtar are also accused in the case, senior ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan confirmed to The Business Standard. 

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following a petition filed by the ACC challenging a 10 June High Court order that asked Amin Ahmad to surrender to the lower court within six weeks.

The HC order also directed law enforcement agencies not to harass or arrest him during this period in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, citing Amin Ahmad's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque, The Daily Star reported that Amin will surrender to the lower court and seek bail in the case within a week in compliance with the SC order.

ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Nurul Huda filed the case with its integrated district office of Dhaka-1 on 2 October last year.

The commission on 27 May this year pressed charges against Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu, his wife Shirin Aktar and six others including Amin Ahmad in the case.

According to media reports citing the case statement, Bacchu bought a 30.25 katha land for Tk110 crore, but two deeds showed the property value to be Tk15.25 crore.

Bacchu later transferred the land to his wife Shirin and sons Sheikh Rafa Hai and Sheikh Sabid Hye Anik.

Bangladesh / Top News

Supreme Court / Le Méridien

