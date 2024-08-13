Three SC lawyers appointed as additional attorney generals, nine as deputy attorney generals

The Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs has appointed three Supreme Court lawyers as additional attorney generals and nine others as deputy attorney generals.

The appointments were announced today (13 August) through separate notifications issued by the ministry, with Runa Nahid Akter, solicitor of the Ministry of Law, signing the orders on behalf of the President.

The newly appointed additional attorney generals are Advocate Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, Advocate Mohammad Arshadur Rauf, and Barrister Anik R Haque.

The nine lawyers appointed as deputy attorney generals are Ainun Nahar Siddika, Sultana Akter, Foyez Ahmed, Md. Zahirul Islam, Redwan Ahmed Ranjib, Md Manjur Alam, Samima Sultana, Mohsina Khatun, and Md. Rafiqul Islam.

According to the notifications, the appointments have been made "until further order" from the President.

These appointments come in the wake of resignations within the attorney general's office.

On 6 August, following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed resigned. The 16th Attorney General of the country, AM Amin Uddin, also stepped down on 7 August. In total, 70 legal officers have resigned since 6 August, up until Monday.

