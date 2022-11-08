Those who embezzled public money should be 'shot down', HC observes

The High Court made an observation that those who looted and laundered Tk4000 crore of the state-owned Basic Bank should be "shot down" and that should be their punishment.

"Money launderers are enemies of the nation. Why will these cases not be tried? Why are you (Anti-corruption commission) not giving the charge sheet? There should be a summary trial in cases of embezzlement and money laundering," the court tells the ACC.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made the observation while hearing bail petitions of Mohammad Ali Chowdhury, former manager of the bank's Shantinagar Branch, and two others in the money laundering case filed over the Basic Bank loan scams.

Abul Hossain, the lawyer of the accused in the court, said, "The trial is not over as the ACC is not submitting the charge sheet in the money embezzlement and laundering case even after five years. So, the accused should be allowed bail."

The court then made the aforesaid observation and ordered the ACC to submit by 21 November, the latest information on all cases filed for embezzlement and laundering of Tk4000 crore.

The court also set 21 November for a further hearing on the bail plea of three accused.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC while deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.