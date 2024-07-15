Testimony in embezzlement case against Dr Yunus, 13 others 5 August

Court

BSS
15 July, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 07:44 pm

Related News

Testimony in embezzlement case against Dr Yunus, 13 others 5 August

BSS
15 July, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 07:44 pm
Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected
Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today set 5 August for recording deposition in a money embezzlement case filed against 14, including Dr Muhammad Yunus. 

Today was scheduled for theA testimony. During the hearing this morning, lawyers of the defendants made an application to postpone the testimony, as a separate case challenging the validity of the charge sheets pressed against the accused was pending in the High Court.

However, prosecutors of the Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) strongly deferred to the defendants' lawyer, requesting the court to record the deposition today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After hearing, Judge Rabiul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 set the date afresh.

According to the case documents, a decision was made at the company's 108th board meeting, presided over by Dr Yunus on May 9, 2022, to open a bank account at the Gulshan branch of Dhaka Bank Limited. However, it was found that the account was opened a day before the decision was even made.

Over Tk26 crore was transferred to the account on different occasions, as per 'fake settlement agreements'. But before even distributing the share of the company's profit to the workers, and letting them know, the accused embezzled around Tk25 crore from the fund.

The accused in the case are- Grameen Telecom Chairman and Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, Grameen Telecom Managing Director (MD) Nazmul Islam, Directors Ashraful Hasan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and Professor SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee, President of 'Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union Md Kamruzzaman and its General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan, lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali, Union's representative Md Mainul Islam and Jatiya Workers Federation's Office Secretary Kamrul Hasan.

Dr Yunus / embezzlement case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

11h | Brands
PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

Chhatra League allegedly attacks quota reform protesters at JU

28m | Videos
Where is the U.S. Headed?

Where is the U.S. Headed?

Now | Videos
Chittagong university: Chhatra League snatched the key of the shuttle train!

Chittagong university: Chhatra League snatched the key of the shuttle train!

1h | Videos
Lautaro’s late strike fires Argentina to record 16th Copa America title

Lautaro’s late strike fires Argentina to record 16th Copa America title

3h | Videos