TBS journo assault: Arrested brick kiln manager Kanchan remanded for 1 day

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:59 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Kanchan Kumar Turi, accused of kidnapping and assaulting The Business Standard Staff Correspondent Abu Azad, has been remanded for one day.

Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Abdullah Khan passed the order court on Sunday, confirmed Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation (BHRF) Secretary General Advocate Zia Habib Ahsan.

He said, "Police had sought five days of remand to interrogate the 36-yeard-old brick kiln manager from Rangunia, Chattogram. "He [Turi] had pleaded for bail but the court denied his appeal and granted one day remand." 

On 25 December, local UP member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan along with six people beat TBS journalist Abu Azad and threatened him with pistols while he was taking pictures of illegal brick kilns in Rangunia.

On 26 December, the victim filed a case against 11 people including the UP chairman, at Rangunia Model police station alleging attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, beating and extortion.

Kanchan, son of Jeevan Krishna Turi, a resident of Ward 5 of Rajanagar Union Parishad, was arrested from the upazila's Ranihat area around 11:45pm the same day.

