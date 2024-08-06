Tarique's ex-APS Apu freed on bail

Mia Nooruddin Apu, the former private secretary to BNP Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman. Photo: Collected

Mia Nooruddin Apu, the former private secretary to BNP Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman, was released on bail on Tuesday after spending about five years and seven months in prison.

He walked out of Kashimpur Central Jail around 8pm, said his lawyer and BNP Chairperson's advisor Masud Ahmed Talukder.

Masud Talukder said Apu was freed as he got bail in two cases filed against him.

On 4 January 2019, members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mia Nooruddin Apu at United Hospital in the city. Apu had contested the 2018 national election as a BNP candidate from the Shariatpur-3 seat.

While conducting his election campaign in Shariatpur, Apu was attacked and sustained injuries on 24 December 2018.

He was admitted to United Hospital, where he was later arrested by the RAB members while undergoing treatment.