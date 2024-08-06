Tarique's ex-APS Apu freed on bail

Court

UNB
06 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:00 pm

Related News

Tarique's ex-APS Apu freed on bail

UNB
06 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:00 pm
Mia Nooruddin Apu, the former private secretary to BNP Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman. Photo: Collected
Mia Nooruddin Apu, the former private secretary to BNP Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman. Photo: Collected

Mia Nooruddin Apu, the former private secretary to BNP Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman, was released on bail on Tuesday after spending about five years and seven months in prison.

He walked out of Kashimpur Central Jail around 8pm, said his lawyer and BNP Chairperson's advisor Masud Ahmed Talukder.

Masud Talukder said Apu was freed as he got bail in two cases filed against him.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 4 January 2019, members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mia Nooruddin Apu at United Hospital in the city. Apu had contested the 2018 national election as a BNP candidate from the Shariatpur-3 seat.

While conducting his election campaign in Shariatpur, Apu was attacked and sustained injuries on 24 December 2018.

He was admitted to United Hospital, where he was later arrested by the RAB members while undergoing treatment.

Tarique Rahman / APS / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos