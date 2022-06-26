Tarique-Zubaida declared ‘fugitives’ by HC in graft case

Court

TBS Report 
26 June, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 01:45 pm

Related News

Tarique-Zubaida declared ‘fugitives’ by HC in graft case

TBS Report 
26 June, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Dr Zubaida Rahman and Tareq Rahman. Picture: Collected
Dr Zubaida Rahman and Tareq Rahman. Picture: Collected

The High Court (HC) has declared BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman as "fugitives" in a 2007 graft case for misappropriating Tk4.8 crore. 

The bench of Judge Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Judge Kazi Md Ijarul Haque passed the order after hearing arguments on Sunday noon.

They also rejected the couple's writ petitions challenging the corruption case against them for acquiring wealth beyond their known sources of income and concealing wealth in their affidavits. 

The HC also withdrew the stay order on the case and directed the lower court concerned to complete trial proceedings as early as possible.

Dhaka's chief metropolitan magistrate has been asked to send the record of the case to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in the capital in 10 days.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the corruption case against Tarique and Zubaida with Kafrul police station on 26 September, 2007. 

Earlier on 19 June, the same HC bench had fixed today (26 June) for a verdict in the case. 

Tarique and his wife Zubaida had submitted three separate writ petitions to the HC some 15 years ago, challenging the ACC case.

The HC had issued a rule in this regard at that time. Tariq and Zubaida submitted another three writ petitions against the rule, asking for a hearing. 

The HC finally took cognizance of these petitions on 29 May. On that day, the ACC lawyer asked the court whether Tarique-Zubaida's lawyer will be able to plead for time.  

On 5 June, the first hearing took place, discussing if Tarique and Zubaida can be declared as fugitives and if they will be able to appoint lawyers to stand for them. 

The same issues were discussed during the second hearing on 12 June and the third hearing today. 

Lawyers AJ Mohammad Ali, Joynul Abedin and Kaysar Kamal conducted the hearing. Lawyer Khurshid Alam stood for the ACC while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin stood for the state. 

During the hearing, lawyer Khurshid Alam said that Tarique Rahman has been convicted in three cases. An arrest warrant has also been issued against him. These conditions are enough to declare Tarique a fugitive. 

Besides, the Appellate Division on 13 April had said in a verdict that Tarique's wife Zubaida is a fugitive. As both Tarique and Zubaida have been declared by the courts as fugitives, they can't hire lawyers to stand for them, said Khurshid.  

On the other hand, Tarique and Zubaida's lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali said before the court that the corruption case against his clients is still in its infancy. The complaints haven't been recognised by the court yet. As a result, the time hasn't come for Tarique and Zubaida to surrender before the court. 

He added that Tarique was not a fugitive when he had filed the writ petitions. Tarique has received bail in the corruption case, which has been upheld by the Appellate Division too. That's why Tarique Rahman can't be declared a fugitive. 

Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin said that the Appellate Division has already declared Zubaida a fugitive. That is why she can't hire a lawyer as per the court's verdict. 

Bangladesh / Top News / Corruption

BNP / High Court (HC) / Tarique Rahman / Zubaida Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

2h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

16h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

16h | Videos
Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

Grand opening of Padma Bridge with colorful airshow and festival

16h | Videos
Man travelling barefoot for 47 years walks on Padma Bridge

Man travelling barefoot for 47 years walks on Padma Bridge

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj