Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case

Court

BSS
03 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

Suspended DIG Mizanur, Basir plead not guilty in graft case

BSS
03 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 04:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and suspended director of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Khandaker Enamul Basir today pleaded not guilty in their statements in self defence in a graft case filed against the duo.

The two accused said they would not produce any witness to vouch for their innocence, but would rather file written statements in their defence and pleaded time for that.

After hearing statements of the two accused, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 adjourned the hearing till 12 January and asked Mizanur and Basir to submit they written statements on that day.

The court on 18 March, 2020, framed charges against the two accused in the case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh on 9 February, 2020, accepted the charge-sheet and transferred the case for further proceedings to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.

ACC Director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilya on 19 January, 2020, filed the charge-sheet against the duo for allegedly leaking information and taking bribes.

The anti-graft body on 16 July, 2019, filed the case with its Dhaka district coordination office-1 under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

Both the officials were suspended from their respected agencies after the allegations of taking and giving bribes were lodged against them.

Mizanur leaked a couple audio clips, saying he has given Tk40 lakh as a bribe to Khandaker Enamul Basir to suppress the graft allegations brought against him.

 

Top News

DIG Mizanur / ACC director Basir / Graft case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

4h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Collected

Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

6h | Brands
Every department at Olympic Industries Ltd installed heat and steam recovery systems in the machineries to save fuel. Photo: Courtesy

For CSR, Olympic Industries took it upon themselves to go green

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Nintendo Switch: Reviving the era of handheld console gaming 

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

2h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

3h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

22h | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report