Supreme Court directs 24-hour police guard for courts, judges

Court

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 08:35 pm

Related News

Supreme Court directs 24-hour police guard for courts, judges

The Supreme Court emphasised the importance of ensuring the security of all courts and judges for the smooth operation of the country's judicial system

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 08:35 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

The Supreme Court has directed the authorities concerned to deploy police guards at all court premises, tribunals, as well as the vehicles and residences of all judges throughout the country to ensure comprehensive security.

On Tuesday (5 December) under the guidance of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, the Registrar of the High Court Division Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman sent a letter to the Inspector General of Police and Police commissioners of Dhaka regarding the matter, SC Spokesperson and Appellate Division Registrar Saifur Rahman confirmed the news to The Business Standard today.

The letter stated, "There have been recent bomb attacks at the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court in Dhaka and the District Judge Court in Khulna. Judges across the country are extremely concerned, scared, and suffering from insecurity, particularly in the wake of the murder of a justice seeker in the judge's private room in the Cumilla court and other recent incidents."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Therefore, the Supreme Court emphasised the importance of ensuring the security of all court and tribunal premises, vehicles transporting judges, and their residences for the smooth operation of the country's judicial system.

Bangladesh / Top News

Supreme Court (SC) / Security concerns

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

5h | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

7h | Habitat
A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

12h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Keffiyeh, the traditional garment, became the national symbol of Palestine

Keffiyeh, the traditional garment, became the national symbol of Palestine

1h | TBS World
An Argentine night in club football

An Argentine night in club football

3h | TBS SPORTS
Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

6h | TBS Economy
November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

8h | TBS Economy