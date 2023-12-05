Supreme Court directs 24-hour police guard for courts, judges

The Supreme Court has directed the authorities concerned to deploy police guards at all court premises, tribunals, as well as the vehicles and residences of all judges throughout the country to ensure comprehensive security.

On Tuesday (5 December) under the guidance of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, the Registrar of the High Court Division Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman sent a letter to the Inspector General of Police and Police commissioners of Dhaka regarding the matter, SC Spokesperson and Appellate Division Registrar Saifur Rahman confirmed the news to The Business Standard today.

The letter stated, "There have been recent bomb attacks at the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court in Dhaka and the District Judge Court in Khulna. Judges across the country are extremely concerned, scared, and suffering from insecurity, particularly in the wake of the murder of a justice seeker in the judge's private room in the Cumilla court and other recent incidents."

Therefore, the Supreme Court emphasised the importance of ensuring the security of all court and tribunal premises, vehicles transporting judges, and their residences for the smooth operation of the country's judicial system.