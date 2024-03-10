Supreme Court Bar Association election: Khokon, Monjurul elected president, secretary

Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon from the pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel (Blue Panel) has been elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for 2024-2025.

Adv Shah Monjurul Hoque from the Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad (White Panel), has been elected the secretary.

A total of 10 candidates from the White Panel won in the Supreme Court Bar Association election. On the other hand, four candidates from the Blue Panel won.

Senior lawyer Abul Khayer, convener of the election management sub-committee, announced the results around 1:30 am last night.

Winners from the White Panel are: Shah Monjurul Haque as Secretary; Ramjan Ali Sikder and Dewan Md. Abu Obayed Hossain Setu as Vice-Presidents; Mohammad Nurul Huda Ansari as Treasurer; Md. Humayun Kabir and Mohammad Humayun Kabir as Assistant Secretaries; Belal Hossain, Md. Raihan Rony, Rashedul Haque Khokon and Khaled Mosharraf as members.

Winners from the Blue Panel are: Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon as president, Syed Fazle Elahi Ovi, Shafiqul Islam and Fatima Akhter as members.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested five lawyers in a case filed at Shahbagh Police Station over a clash during vote counting of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election early Friday.