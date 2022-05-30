Submit report on total number of students admitted under free education facility: HC

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 08:15 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court on Monday directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to submit a report on the total number of children of freedom fighters, from poor families and meritorious students admitted under the free education facilities to the 105 private universities over the past 12 years. 

The HC also asked to submit a report regarding the allocation of funds for research to private universities from 2010 till 2022.

The UGC authorities have been asked to submit the report within 60 days.

An HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by the Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) represented by its convener, Architect Mubassher Hossain. 

The court also issued a rule asking the bodies concerned of the government to explain in four weeks why the inaction of the respondents to implement the provision regarding free education for 6% children from underprivileged families, meritorious students and freedom fighter's children in private universities shouldn't be declared illegal.

Secretary and additional secretary (university) of the secondary and higher education division of the education ministry have been asked to respond to the ruling within one month.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua took part in the hearing in favour of the petitioners.

Jyotirmoy Barua said that as per the Article 4 of the Private University Act, private universities are not reserving 6% seats for the freedom fighter's children and meritorious students.

Furthermore, as per Article 9 (6), private universities are supposed to keep a certain portion of the UGC allocation for research. But they are not complying with the rules, he added.   

UGC / High Court (HC) / Free education

