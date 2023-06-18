Submit names and addresses of country's top drug dealers: HC to Department of Narcotics Control

The High Court has directed the Department of Narcotics Control to submit the names and addresses of the country's top drug dealers.

An HC bench comprising of Justice Mo Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the order along with the ruling after hearing a supplementary application on Sunday (18 June).

The court instructed Department of Narcotics Control to submit the list within one month of the order.

$481m trafficked annually in drug money from Bangladesh between 2017-2021: UNCTAD

Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das filed an application on 13 June seeking directions to submit a report to the court within two months after investigating allegations of smuggling of Tk5,000 crore annually from the country in drug trade. He heard the writ today in the court. Senior advocate Khurshid Alam Khan heard on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the state.

On February 1, 2021, two lawyers of the Supreme Court, including Subir Nandi Das, filed a writ seeking directions to take immediate appropriate steps to recover huge amounts of money secretly deposited in foreign banks, especially Swiss banks, through smuggling from various citizens and institutions of Bangladesh.

The High Court made an order with its preliminary hearing.

The supplementary application was made by adding some media reports on the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) study that said $481 million or some Tk5,147 core was annually smuggled in drug money from Bangladesh between 2017-2021.

HC directed to submit a report to the court within two months after investigating the allegations of smuggling the money out of the country. 

The directive has been issued to ACC, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Department of Narcotics Control. 

 

